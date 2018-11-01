Home | World | Africa | Mthuli Ncube under fire over 2% 'lie'

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube has been rapped for issuing a misleading statement that the United Kingdom is learning from Zimbabwe in implementing a proposed new 2% tax.

Commenting on a Herald article Britain mulls 2% tax, Ncube said, "Developing countries such as Zimbabwe are leading in innovative policies such as the 2% electronic transactions tax. Development countries have to learn from us. Britain mulls 2 percent tax."

Lawyer Alex Magaisa was quick to pour water on Mthuli's claims saying, This attempt at false equivalence is nauseating. Just because there s a common figure of 2 % doesn't mean the proposed UK tax is the same as the one Mthuli increased in Zim. The 2% tax in Zim is on individual transactions whereas the proposed 2% tax in UK is on digital firms

There are enough comparisons on the continent such as Uganda and Kenya without looking for false justification overseas. The U.K. is not increasing a tax on electronic transactions like Zimbabwe did. The tax is on tech giants like Google & Facebook not on individual transactions

Professor Jonathan Moyo called Mthulis statements idiotic. "The desperate comparison Mthuli Ncube and Herald are making between Mnangagwa's 2% usurious transactional tax and the 2% digital services tax being mulled in the UK is IDIOTIC!

It's a shame Mthuli Ncube is resorting to lies to push his discredited and illegal 2% transaction tax. While the digital tax the UK is mulling would be on corporates that provide digital services, Mthuli s 2% usury is a catchall usury to repay billions looted under #uglyculture!"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...