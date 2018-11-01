'Masiyiwa joins bootlicking squad'
- 01/11/2018 03:45:00
- 7
- 0
1. Are sanctions real and effectively causing suffering of Zim populace?
2. When 15 billion from the sale of diamonds is allegedly missing you say our suffering is due to sanctions?
3. When people are allegedly stealing from the Central Bank with the support of the top politicians you say our suffering is due to sanctions.
5. When looted government funds are used to buy top range cars to bribe the executive, and when government shamelessly open its mouth to say these very expensive vehicles are for command agric products. (Command Ugly-culture)
6. When government spending on traditional chiefs' cars, service chiefs cars, hiring private plane for former first Lady?
Masiyiwa, let this get into your head that under the Smith's Racist Regime, the Rhodesian currency was stronger than today's world's strongest currency when Rhodesian was under sanctions itself. When we the comrades took over reigns, we started looting the government resources. Those on sanction list are very people driving foreign vehicles, seeking medical care abroad, flying out time and again.
So stop poking the honets' nest Mr Masiyiwa. Ma shunika Shang apa.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles