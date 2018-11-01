'Masiyiwa joins bootlicking squad'

It really hurts when noble business owners like Masiyiwa is yet to be enlightened on the Zimbabwe's situation. He has joined boot licking squad that see no evil at the expense of his all-time supportive clients. I have very few questions to fire towards you Strive.

1. Are sanctions real and effectively causing suffering of Zim populace?

2. When 15 billion from the sale of diamonds is allegedly missing you say our suffering is due to sanctions?

3. When people are allegedly stealing from the Central Bank with the support of the top politicians you say our suffering is due to sanctions.

4. When the government deliberately introduced surrogate currency so as to steal forex from people's accounts you say the people's suffering is due to sanctions?

5. When looted government funds are used to buy top range cars to bribe the executive, and when government shamelessly open its mouth to say these very expensive vehicles are for command agric products. (Command Ugly-culture)

6. When government spending on traditional chiefs' cars, service chiefs cars, hiring private plane for former first Lady?

Masiyiwa, let this get into your head that under the Smith's Racist Regime, the Rhodesian currency was stronger than today's world's strongest currency when Rhodesian was under sanctions itself. When we the comrades took over reigns, we started looting the government resources. Those on sanction list are very people driving foreign vehicles, seeking medical care abroad, flying out time and again.

So stop poking the honets' nest Mr Masiyiwa. Ma shunika Shang apa.