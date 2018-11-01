Home | World | Africa | Prophet Magaya fears for his life

Prophet Walter Magaya is fearing for his life after armed Police and Intelligence operatives raided his office on Wednesday in search of the Aguma herbal medicine which he claims can cure cancer and HIV.

In a video filmed on Magaya's Wednesday Midweek service the Prophet said, "As I am speaking to you now, I am told there is a team of police officers at my office who are carrying a warrant of search. They are turning my office upside down in search of Aguma. Some of them for security reasons are armed. I do not know if it requires me to keep on being in the country and whether I am safe. I am not sure that if such a search is done without a video, nothing wont be planted in my house. I am not too sure if we are safe anymore."

Magaya insinuated that he might skip the country anytime and hence he is returning money contributions by his partners to his Business Yadah Connect and mining by the 15th of November.

"I am now being treated as if am somebody from I do not know . I am a Zimbabwean, I am not running away from anyone but if you wanted to see anything why come in the evening why not come when it is daylight and why come with guns?"

The government had warned Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) ministries founder that he risks being arrested if he goes ahead and starts selling his controversial HIV/Aids herbal medicine without regulatory approval.

This comes after the popular preacher told multitudes at his Waterfalls church on Sunday that he had found a cure for HIV/Aids and cancer adding that his controversial herb, named Aguma, would go on sale this coming Saturday.

At the same time, authorities and medical experts have robustly pooh-poohed Magaya's claim, saying this had the potential to destabilise the government's fight against HIV/Aids.

On Tuesday, Health and Child Care deputy minister John Mangwiro warned that the charismatic preacher risked facing the full wrath of the law if he goes ahead and sells Aguma this weekend.

Zimbabwe has over 1.4 million people living with HIV and Aids, and 1.2 million are on life-prolonging anti-retroviral drugs.

