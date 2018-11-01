Government speaks on Mangudya's job
"We have had a lot media enquiries about change of leadership at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). Government wishes to inform the public that there has not been any change in the Governor's Office," the ministry said in a statement.
Sources who circulated the rumour quoted Alternate Executive Director at World Bank Group representing Africa, Anne Kabagambe saying the incoming Zimbabwe Reserve Bank Governor is Andrew Bvumbe who has since left his position as Executive Director at World Bank.
Anne Kabagambe had posted on her twitter handle @akabagambe bidding farewell to Bvumbe saying, "Farewell ceremony for the outgoing Executive Director, Andrew Bvumbe at WorldBank. Working to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity."
