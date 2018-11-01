Home | World | Africa | Government speaks on Mangudya's job

The Ministry of Information, publicity and Broadcasting has cleared air on the rumours that RBZ Governor Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya has been fired from his job.

"We have had a lot media enquiries about change of leadership at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). Government wishes to inform the public that there has not been any change in the Governor's Office," the ministry said in a statement.

Yesterday rumours were circulating that Dr John Mangudya had been fired, with a senior World Bank official being tipped for the post, reports suggest.

Sources who circulated the rumour quoted Alternate Executive Director at World Bank Group representing Africa, Anne Kabagambe saying the incoming Zimbabwe Reserve Bank Governor is Andrew Bvumbe who has since left his position as Executive Director at World Bank.

Anne Kabagambe had posted on her twitter handle @akabagambe bidding farewell to Bvumbe saying, "Farewell ceremony for the outgoing Executive Director, Andrew Bvumbe at WorldBank. Working to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity."

