Mwonzora nullifies Bulawayo 'foreign' mayor's expulsion

MDC Alliance national secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has nullified the expulsion of Bulawayo's deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami.

Mwonzora told Southern Eye yesterday that the party stood guided by the constitution not personal vendettas.

He said he had written warning letters to provincial executive members stating that their decisions were regarded as "null and void".

"The main issue is that in whatever disciplinary action is being taken the provisions of the constitution ought to be followed," he said.

"At no time did the president of our party or the national council authorise the departure from the constitution. Accused persons in our party are entitled to due process of the law."

Mwonzora said if the province wanted to pursue the matter, it must follow the procedures laid down in the constitution.

"Victoria Falls and Chegutu have similar letters, but Bulawayo hasn't been written because they have not yet convened anything," he said.

On October 15, the party fired Chegutu mayor Henry Muchatibaya while six other elected councillors were suspended from the party for defying a directive on the election of the mayor early last month.

Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dhlamini received an expulsion letter a week ago to pave way for Margaret Varley, the party's preferred candidate.

The matter has sparked a row in the resort town with hundreds of residents taking to social media and public gatherings to express their outrage.

