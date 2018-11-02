Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa gets Harare lease for a song

Harare City Council has approved a lease of 5 000 square metres to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's charity organisation, Angel of Hope at a monthly rental of $250 to build an orphanage.

According to minutes of the finance committee tabled on Wednesday at a full council meeting, the First Lady will lease the land for 10 years and pay $0,05 per square metre as well as meet other costs related to the construction of the property.

"Council resolved that notwithstanding the council policy recorded under item three of the minutes of the land alienation sub-committee dated September 26, 2005 to lease such stands through tender and subject to the provisions of section 152 of the Urban Council Act, stand 41159 STL – Belvedere Township measuring five thousand square metres be leased to Angel of Hope Foundation Trust for orphanage purposes for an initial period of 10 years at an initial monthly rental of $250," part of the minutes read.

According to the foundation's board chairperson Molly Dingani, they intend to build a skills centre where women and youths would embark on sustainable projects.

Early this month, the foundation received an ambulance from Mall Route Group.

Council said the rentals would be reviewed from time to time.

