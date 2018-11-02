Shut up Strive Masiyiwa! says Jonathan Moyo
"It is revealing that Strive Masiyiwa is won't to rail against his real and imagined opponents and claims to be for freedom of expression but is so thin skinned that he can't stomach robust criticism of his public views. He must shut up if he does not want people to disagree with him! (sic)" said MoyoMoyo's attack drew the ire of UK based journalist Brighton Musonza who sprang in defense of Masiyiwa saying, Moyo you're just being petty. You ordered bombing of Strive Masiyiwa's newspaper didn t you? Masiyiwa has been with the MDC for decades, you only captured the MDC after you got vanquished by Chiwenga. If Tsvangirai and Roy Bennet were still alive they'd have protected Strive.
Strive Masiyiwa had defended his support for sanctions removal saying he is nobody's person.
