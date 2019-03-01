Home | World | Africa | How to find a good residential lot to build a home

Let's admit we've all dreamt of building our dream homes from scratch and whilst it might seem like a far-off fantasy more and more people are choosing to build their own new homes. While it can be easy to build your own home, you can't just point to any random bit of grass and decide that's where you'll build your foundations. To help you out we've gathered some nine great tips_ on finding that perfect residential lot to help you build the house of your dreams.

- Look for plots in existing neighbourhoods.

Not all land is great for building on and there's been many cases of hopeful new families splashing the cash on the “perfect” plot of land only to have to spend a great deal more trying to make the land work for them. If the land exists where houses are already built, then it's more than likely that the land will be perfect for building on.

- Visit the land you're considering buying.

I feel like this goes without saying but better safe than sorry! If you visit the area the land you hope to buy is then you can get a real feel for what it'll be like when your house is built there. You can get a glimpse into what the local life is like and whether the area is too busy or loud and what the traffic is like. If you can't visit the land for some reason, then take advantage of online maps like Google Maps to check out the area.

- Look at online land listings.

There's plenty of land being sold online on websites like Rightmove, S1 Homes and Gumtree and it's something you don't want to miss out on. It can be quicker and easier than going through a real estate agent (who don't always deal with land!) and you don't even have to leave the house. The best part about most of these websites is that they're totally free to use and have all sorts of land of all shapes and sizes for sale. If you're stuck to a tight budget looking online might be the best option for you.

If you're looking for a place in a woodland area then check out Waterview Estates in Little Rock, AR. For those with a family, this is a great place to live.

- Talk to real estate agents.

I know what I said about estate agents not always selling plots of land but the ones that do, really know their stuff. A lot can go into buying land and building a home. For example, you need to know about what permits you might need and what the local building codes are like. Real estate agents can really be your best friend when you're looking for information.

- Watch out for coastal land.

Land close to the beach might seem appealing but houses along the coast are a major risk for damage from the weather, flooding or even cliffside erosion which can leave your bank account going dry. If being near bodies of water is part of your property dreams aim for land that's near canals, lakes or streams as they're much less likely to cause you grief.

- Double check the property conditions.

While streams can be much less of a hazard than the ocean, a little stream could turn into a raging river when the slightest bit of rain hits. You might have dreams of the perfect patio in your back garden could will mean nothing the land is covered in swamps and marshlands. Keep an eye out for a bizarrely dead grass and vegetation as it could be a sign there's some serious environmental issues going on. If you don't double check these simple things it can lead to disasters that could cost, you a lot of money.

- Keep an eye-out for undesirable land.

We previously mentioned some land can't be built on but some land that's on slopes or hills, that are weird shapes or are considered “fill-in” land might be what you're looking for. These types of land tend to be a great deal cheaper than more tradition plots of land as they're less likely to sell. Who knows these types of land might be exactly what you're looking for. However, some slopes could cost you as they might need some landscaping to flatten them down a bit so consult with a professional if you're unsure.

- Similarly, consider land that already contains an existing property.

Land that has property already has structures built onto it most likely is safe to build on as it's been built on previously. Though we recommend we double check this as land conditions can change over time. However, if you this an option you will have to hire a demolition team but if the land has a very run down, derelict building on it then there's a chance you could get it cheap if you can find the right experts.

- Remember to think about planning permission.

Some people who sell their land make their offers with planning permission ready to go but some don't which can be a major inconvenience. In some areas waiting for planning permission can be lengthy, which can obviously lead to some major problems when planning and building your dream home, so we recommend you ensure the plot your buying includes planning permission.

So, there you have some tips_, tricks and things to consider when buying a plot of land for your dream home. We understand most of these are really just basic common sense but there can be so many things to think about that the simplest of things can get missed. Just stick to your gut, follow these tips_ and listen to the professionals and there's no way you can go wrong.

