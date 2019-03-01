Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa heads to Mat North

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is set to address Zanu-PF members at a 'Meet the People' Rally at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane on March 9.

The President is meeting party members in the provinces to thank them for voting for him and the party's candidates in last year's harmonised elections that ushered in the country's Second Republic.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Provincial Secretary for Administration Douglas Khoza confirmed the visit by the President and said preparations are already underway.

"It has been confirmed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be holding a 'Meet the People' rally at Somhlolo Stadium, Matabeleland North Province on Saturday, March 9. All roads lead to Lupane where we will welcome our President," he said.

"All committees are now on the ground and are planning for this event. As we intensify preparations, this Saturday we will hold two meetings with the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee and the Provincial Executive Committee to work on outstanding works that have to be done so that this event can be a success."

Khoza said the province was eager to host its icon, President Mnangagwa. He urged members to attend the rally in their numbers as the province wanted to send a clear message to detractors that President Mnangagwa's support base was strong.

"We urge our people to throng Somhlolo Stadium grounds. We want to send a clear message to our detractors that the party and President Mnangagwa have strong support, especially here in Matabeleland North," said Khoza.

"Matabeleland North is behind the President and will do anything in its power to protect him and the party."

Announcing his plans to hold the Meet the People rallies last year, the President said the countrywide tour would enable him to show his appreciation to the people for voting him and Zanu-PF in the July 30 harmonised elections. He said he would also take the opportunity to outline Government's programmes.

Two weeks ago, President Mnangagwa addressed a rally at Rutenga Primary School in Mwenezi East where scores of Zanu-PF supporters attended.

