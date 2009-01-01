Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa warns companies over environmental pollution

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday warned industrialists against polluting water bodies by depositing untreated effluent.

Speaking at joint commemorations to mark the National Clean-Up exercise with World Wildlife Day, Africa Environment Day and Wangari Maathai Day at Lake Chivero yesterday, Mnangagwa said there was need for industrialists to ensure that human life was not under threat by avoiding polluting water.

"I strongly warn industrialists and other stakeholders to desist from discharging raw effluent and other pollutants into our water bodies. Water and environmental pollution are the main hazardous activity which affect human beings, as well as wildlife and aquatic life survival," he said.

Mnangagwa threatened to come hard on players companies threatening aquatic life in Lake Chivero through activities which pollute the water.

"Before we came here, we had a briefing, where it was exposed to us how this water, which was blue and clean has turned to be green and the source of that disaster was exposed to us. It is the duty of my administration to address that," he said.

"A clean environment that includes clean air, water, land and energy is equally essential for carrying out businesses, creating wealth and improve the quality of life for all our people."

Mnangagwa said all citizens and corporates should take action to ensure a clean, safe and healthy environment.

"Let me reiterate the need for all of us to desist from the culture of littering to prevent the negative consequences which results from the filthy practice of littering. Litter should not be allowed to accumulate and generate into breeding zones for disease," he said.

Mnangagwa said there was need for government to re-examine and interrogate laws relating to littering, adding that relevant stakeholders should adopt robust waste management systems and modernise their capacity to collect and dispose solid refuse.

"Contemporary waste management practices such as waste separation, reusing recycling induction waste generated at source should be encouraged," he said.

"Local authorities, environmental protection partners and citizen alike should not play leap services to environmental issues. Let us change our behaviour and have a complete mind-set and shift towards a healthy and clean environment."

