Abduction of Mamombe concerns MDC Caucus

The Law and Order section has denied arresting Hon Joanna Mamombe who was abducted this morning in Nyanga while on parliamentary business.

A team of about 8 henchmen who snatched Honourable Joanah Mamombe Bokoharam style claimed to be from police law and order and section.

Honorable Joanna Mamombe had been in Nyanga for Parliamentary business since the 24th of February.

This is a result of ZANUPF's military polical settlement which has seen them create vigilante groups and vested powers of the state to these killer units resulting in deaths of at least 17 people in January and 7 others on 1 August 2018.

An Honorable Member has privileges that she must enjoy whilst on parliamentary business.

While in Nyanga, Honourable Mamombe's mother had a horrendous experience when security officers visited their home in Glenorah at midnight in search of her harassing everyone and intruding into personal privacy of innocent people. Showing her bravery, Honourable Mamombe communicated with the suspected security officers through her mother's mobile alerting them that she will hand over herself to the police after parliamentary business.

Mnangagwa regime's disdain towards upholding fundamental human rights is reflected in these barbaric acts.

Demands that the said "law and order" officers inform the Honourable Speaker of Parliament JF Mudenda fell on deaf ears,instead she was led to a Toyota Fortuner ACI 4582 and the car sped off along the Harare highway.

The manner the operation was done sends shievers down the spine of the ordinary civilians.

It is a sad incident reflecting retrogression in our Constitutional Democracy against reform pretence by Mnangagwa.

The MDC caucus strongly condemns these barbaric acts which continue to happening in our country.

When members of Parliament are harrassed and their rights violated in that manner it means the ordinary citizens are worse off.

In general acts of torture ,arbitrary arrests on trumped charges,mass trials and conviction are of concern to the MDC caucus.

Our prayer is for the country to enjoy peace and harmony.

We will keep fighting for everyone to enjoy their fundamental rights as enshrined in our constitution.

PC Mutseyami

MDC Alliance Chief Whip

