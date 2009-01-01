Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa spells need for clean, healthy cities

President Mnangagwa yesterday urged Zimbabweans to develop and maintain healthy cities, towns and resort areas attractive to investors and visitors by desisting from the culture of littering.

He warned industrialists and other stakeholders against discharging raw effluent and other pollutants into water bodies.

President Mnangagwa made the remarks at joint commemorations to mark the Africa Environment Day, Wangari Maathai Day, World Wildlife Day and Clean-up Day at Lake Chivero, on the outskirts of Harare. The President said concerted efforts were needed in keeping the environment clean and preserving animal, plant and aqua-life for economic growth and improved livelihoods.

"Together we can develop and maintain healthy cities, towns and resort areas which are attractive to visitors and investors," said President Mnangagwa.

"The ball is in our court. "Today's theme calls for all citizens to take action and ensure a clean, safe and healthy environment. Let me reiterate the need for all of us to desist from the culture of littering, to prevent the negative consequences which result from the filthy practice." President Mnangagwa said people could not survive amidst waste.

"A clean environment that includes clean air, water, land and energy is equally essential for carrying out businesses, creating wealth and improved quality of life for all," he said.

"I challenge residents, vendors and business owners to dispose their waste at designated areas. We cannot live and survive amidst waste. I also exhort the relevant stakeholders to adopt robust waste management systems and modernise their capacity to collect and dispose solid refuse.

"Contemporary waste management practices such as waste separation, reusing, recycling and reduction of waste generated at source should be encouraged."

President Mnangagwa called on people to double their efforts in tackling the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, which are threatening food security and nutrition.

"Today, Zimbabwe joins the rest of the continent to reflect and discuss topical environmental issues which include sustainable waste management practices, environmental protection, aqua-life preservation and how best we can accelerate the development of a green economy," said President Mnangagwa.

"Zimbabwe, like many other countries, face challenges related to climate change and environmental degradation which now threatens food security and nutrition. In view of this undesirable ecological trend, we must now double our efforts to protect and rehabilitate the environment.

"To this end, my Government is running a national agro-forestry programme which promotes the extensive planting of trees. This is envisaged to have a positive impact on the environment and associated challenges.

"Equally, communities are set to benefit from the attendant economic and nutritional value of the programme."

