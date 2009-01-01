MDC condemns arrest of Hon Mamombe
The MDC is concerned by the unrepentant behavior of the military State which continues to harrass MDC leaders, MPs, the general membership and leaders of Civic Society Organisations including workers' Unions.
Hon Mamombe is not a criminal, the MDC is a team of law abiding transformers whose sole agenda is to create opportunity for prosperity to the people of Zimbabwe.
Criminals who are abusing public funds for personal gain including buying cars using state funds are walking freely while those who fight for the democratisation of Zimbabwe are persecuted.
We also condemn the claims by Jacob Mudenda that he has since handled the harrassmment of MPs.
We are also concerned by the unnecessary raising of tension in a place where a conducive environment for dialogue must be created.
Several party leaders, MPs and councillors who are being persecuted must be allowed to enjoy their citizen rights.
The arrest of Hon Mamombe is an indictment of Mnangagwa's pretence on commitment to dialogue.
Behold the New. Change that Delivers!
Jacob Mafume
MDC National Spokesperson
