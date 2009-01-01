Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: MDC MP arrested

There are reports that an MDC Alliance member of parliament for Harare West Constituency has been arrested this morning.

"Alert: Hon Joanna Mamombe has been arrested while attending parliament business today. The MDC is concerned with the continued harrassmment of Members of Parliament by the military State," reads a WhatsApp message sent to Bulawayo24.com by a senior MDC official.

It is not yet clear why Mamombe got arrested.

More to follow...

