BREAKING: MDC MP arrested
- 12 hours 39 minutes ago
There are reports that an MDC Alliance member of parliament for Harare West Constituency has been arrested this morning.
"Alert: Hon Joanna Mamombe has been arrested while attending parliament business today. The MDC is concerned with the continued harrassmment of Members of Parliament by the military State," reads a WhatsApp message sent to Bulawayo24.com by a senior MDC official.
More to follow...
