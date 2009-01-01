Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: MDC MP arrested
$1,4bn Hwange Expansion Project begins

BREAKING: MDC MP arrested



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12 hours 39 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
There are reports that an MDC Alliance member of parliament for Harare West Constituency has been arrested this morning.

"Alert: Hon Joanna Mamombe has been arrested while attending parliament business today.  The MDC is concerned with the continued harrassmment of Members of Parliament by the military State," reads a WhatsApp message sent to Bulawayo24.com by a senior MDC official.

It is not yet clear why Mamombe got arrested.

More to follow...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72