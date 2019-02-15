Home | World | Africa | Women urged to enture into livestock production

Women have been challenged to venture into commercial livestock farming and desist from considering it as a male economic activity.

In a patriarchal society like Zimbabwe, livestock production is usually considered to be a male economic activity with key decisions concerning the selling and buying of livestock granted by male figures.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni has challenged women to consider livestock production as a source of livelihood and lucrative business to venture into.

"Our people must take livestock farming seriously, we must take as a business," she said.

Dr Nyoni's sentiments follow echoes by livestock farmers union for the government to capacitate small scale livestock farmers who play a key role in livestock resurgence matrix.

Women who are already in livestock production highlighted that there was need for the government to construct many sources of water such as dams and boreholes with their animals walking longer distance in search of precious liquid.

Middlemen, commonly known as agents, have in the past been castigated for allegedly buying beasts from communal farmers at lower prices and then sell to their private abattoirs at exorbitant prices despite the government having set the bar high by buying a heifer for US$1 200.

