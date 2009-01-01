Home | World | Africa | Her privates are too big for Chamisa
Kereke, prison bosses embroiled in chicken scandal
Why Zimbabwe is fed up with using the U.S. dollar

Her privates are too big for Chamisa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 10 minutes ago
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Below is how The Angolan News reported the Nelson Chamisa rape accusation story.

Following revelations that the real rape accuser, Nyaradzo Nyathi who on the 1st March alleged that Chamisa sexually attacked her in November last year, was exposed as a CIO agent's estranged wife, embroiled in a tumultuous relationship that saw her being sent home from Canada after she accused her own husband of rape.

Her husband (Herbert Garikai Nyathi) is a diplomat currently working in Canada. There was no suggestion that he is connected to the allegations against Chamisa.

All Garikayi said is that the Nyaradzo's privates are too big for a young man like Nelson  Chamisa. Her privates require two donkeys with full er*ction to satisfy her. No man on earth can have a big penis to satisfy Nyaradzo. For that reason, I sent her back to her family and I remained in Canada.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72