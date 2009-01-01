Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Botswana's President calls for an end to sanctions on Zimbabwe
WATCH: Botswana's President calls for an end to sanctions on Zimbabwe



Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi has joined other SADC countries in calling for an end to sanctions on Zimbabwe. Masisi was speaking last night in Harare where he is on a one day visit....

