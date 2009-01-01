Home | World | Africa | Midlands prepares for Mnangagwa 'Thank yu' rally
Radio DJs now screening programmes live on social media
Zimbabwe aviation in slow, but positive climb

Midlands prepares for Mnangagwa 'Thank yu' rally



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 4 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Zanu-PF Midlands provincial leadership is angling to host the mother of all Presidential Meet the People rallies to be held at Chachacha Growth point on the 16th of this month.                                   

It is all systems go for the event, with the Zanu-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Gweru to review progress on the preparations.

The party's Provincial Spokesperson, Cornelius Mupereri said everything is now in place ahead of the event.                                   

The Presidential Meet the People rally in the Midlands Province comes after similar rallies held in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province and Mwenezi, Masvingo Province where the President took time to explain the government's strategic vision ahead of 2030.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72