Midlands prepares for Mnangagwa 'Thank yu' rally

It is all systems go for the event, with the Zanu-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Gweru to review progress on the preparations.
The party's Provincial Spokesperson, Cornelius Mupereri said everything is now in place ahead of the event.
The Presidential Meet the People rally in the Midlands Province comes after similar rallies held in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province and Mwenezi, Masvingo Province where the President took time to explain the government's strategic vision ahead of 2030.
