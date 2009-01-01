What is entrepreneur, so never give up?
Never fold your hands . Don't let the current situation block your zeal on innovation .The meaning of entrepreneurship involves an entrepreneur who takes action to make a change in the world. Whether startup entrepreneurs solve a problem that many struggle with each day, bring people together in a way no one has before, or build something revolutionary that advances society, they all have one thing in common: action. It's not some idea that's stuck in your head. Entrepreneurs take the idea and execute on it. Entrepreneurship is about execution of ideas.
Being an entrepreneur is not easy, regardless of whether you are starting our or have been running your business for years. From cash flow issues, lack of funding, a stagnant customer base and various regulatory hurdles to personal obstacles: there will be times you'll want to throw in the towel. I know. The greatest entrepreneurs have been there, and they feel your pain and frustration.
That said, don't quit just yet. Don't give up until you have tried everything you can to make your venture work. One of the avenues you should consider (if you haven't done so already) is connecting with fellow entrepreneurs and learn from them. Ask them how they solved the issues they faced. Ask them how they dealt with the obstacles that came their way and hear from them how they went from zero to hero. If they can, you can.
