Zim Fashion Showcase announces date, calls for designers

Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase (ZFS) has become the greatest platform for recognising Africa's emerging talent and the fashion tradeshow is back for another edition titled 'This is Africa'.

Scheduled for 28 September 2019, it will take place in London, with a venue to be announced in due course.

Founder, Chiedza Ziyambe said she was delighted to be back for another edition, adding that the ZFS platform is a great place for talented designers to showcase their work and a platform that helps propel them to the next level.

"Not only am I passionate about fashion, I am equally passionate about putting African designers on the map because they have so much to contribute to this ever growing industry.

The idea of Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase has always been about promoting the upcoming designer and giving them a stage where they can show us what their vision is for the future of fashion, and for us to visualise where we see them in a decade and beyond that," she added.

Calling designers to showcase

Space for emerging African designers to truly showcase their talent is on the cards this year and organisers of the event are encouraging them to submit their applications to be part of it.

"We are on the lookout for designers with a flair for passion and who are ready to draw inspiration from their heritage and their concepts of identity to create exciting and authentic collections.

It is an opportunity for them to showcase their brands to a fashion-savvy audience and take that step to fully discovering their dream."

ZFS changing the game

Zim Fashion Showcase over the years has continued to reshape what a fashion show is all about - more than models on a runway but models wearing art.

In an industry that provides over 700,000 jobs for people across the UK and contributes an estimated £40 billion to the UK market, last year's show featured Milliner, Rose Collins,KOY Clothing duo, Alistair and Jimmy Scott and Keili Bent. Celebrated guest designer Samson Soboye also gave the audience a glimpse of his breathtaking collection.

Showcasing a blend of southern African and western influences, each designer took the audience on a journey of intricate art and detail.

First held in 2015, the event highlights emerging and established African designers in the UK, mainly from Zimbabwe. The organisation, from its inception, has celebrated fashion and culture and pushed the boundaries to support the work of models, stylists, seamstresses and makeup artists as well.

For more information visit www.zimbabwefashionshowcase.com

