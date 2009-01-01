Home | World | Africa | ZCLDN, CID Drugs join hands in fighting illicit drug use
ZCLDN, CID Drugs join hands in fighting illicit drug use



The Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network in conjunction with the ZRP's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Narcotics and Drugs today held a workshop at the CID headquarters in Harare on drug identification, investigation and interdiction techniques.

The workshop was attended by officers from the narcotics and drugs section based in all the country's districts.

It is the first interaction by the ZCLDN with CID Narcotics and Drugs on how best the country can handle the rise of illicit drug use and implement harm reduction strategies.

In his keynote address, the CID director Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira said the work of a drug law enforcer was intricate.

"It requires a fusion of experience and formal training for one to be proficient.   Inferring from the topics constituting this workshop, I have no doubt that you will be sufficiently equipped with the requisite knowledge, attitude and skills for the execution of your duties," he said.

The workshop among other issues covered topics on drug policy reform, drug identification, drugs of concern, informer management and current local and international illicit drugs trends.

"Furthermore, let us not underestimate the relevance of the public in policing.  They are the source of information from which we develop intelligence.  In the face of current global developments as information technology is concerned, criminals are ever learning novel tricks to execute their illicit deeds and counter detection.

"I therefore call upon you all to professionally develop yourselves and keep abreast with the advancements in the social, technological, and political milieu so that you could be able to pro-actively reverse the common adage which says, 'criminals are always ahead' to read 'detectives are always ahead'," said Commissioner Charumbira.

ZCLDN director, Wilson Box said it was an important occasion for the organisation to be part of the police's efforts in combating illicit drug use in Zimbabwe.

"This is our first interaction with you but we hope to cement our relation as we continue to advocate for authorities and other stakeholders to provide improved health care facilities for People Who use Drugs and not criminalise or discriminate them," said Box.

