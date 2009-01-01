Home | World | Africa | Baba Harare abandoned by band members

Jit musician, Baba Harare has lost three band members.

Drummer Tinashe Chihota, 24 , bassist Kudakwashe Yanika, 26, and keyboardist Tafadzwa, 23.

Yanika spoke on the trio's reasons for departure,

"Yes, we finally quit Baba Harare's City Vibration band during last Extra Mile show with Peter after the inhuman and unprofessional treatment by his new band manageress, Mama Filo.

"We were supposed to arrive at Extra Mile by 12noon, for a show which was to officially start at 5pm, because we had another show the previous Saturday, we unfortunately arrived at 12:30pm, that is we delayed by only 30minutes, then Mama Filo said we are going to fire you again.

"That is when we decided there and there to quit before being further threatened and humiliated, as it was clear that, the penalty was just by the corner, tine mhuri.

"We were already unwanted by my friend Bravo (Baba Harare) because just imagine, I even tried to talk to him. He is a friend who met me at Macelo Studio and I left Macelo joining him to start his City Vibration band.

"Imagine, all band members surrendered, but I sacrificed many personal life projects for his talent and band and recorded his first two albums with him for no cent because taiti tikugadzira chinhu chemumwe wangu who was going to be with me for good, but he paid a completely deaf ear to my cries , I became powerless.

"Mama Filo was always after me because of my closeness to Bravo, often over very pet issues, and she would often say, 'muchabuda basa, just over very small issues, most of them funny, she said at Extra Mile, 'there are many instrumentalist in Zimbabwe who can play anything', imagine?"

"At first, I was happy that my friend's band was there after having a seasoned manageress, but hey, Mama Filo hates seeing you closer to the boss, a reason why she was often attacking us.

"Imagine last week she left our keyboardist at Norton shops where he was waiting for us as a band, he had only gone to the gents after waiting for a while, when we arrived there, he shouted running from the shops wailing for our driver to stop for him but Mama Filo ordered the driver to drive on, leaving him, ndi Momz ehe but umm, some of the strictness is too much for a human being," said Yanika

On their next move, he said, they are in talks with jazz musician, Moodah and with Tocky Vibes as well.

Only Moodah was reachable and he said,

"Yes my manager informed me of these three instrumentalists coming in, I do not know about their problems from where they are coming from, so we are officially meeting tomorrow because I had no permanent drummer, keyboardist and bassist and I am establishing a permanent band too" said Moodah

Filda Muchabaiwa (Mama Filo) and Baba Harare were both grew in popularity during Jah Prayzah's rise to fame.

