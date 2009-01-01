Home | World | Africa | New rules for teachers
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 50 minutes ago
Government is working on establishing a Teaching Profession Council (TPC) that will see teachers applying for registration and being issued with a teaching practice certificate.

The proposed changes are contained in the Teaching Profession Council Bill which is expected to provide for the regulation of the educators, their practice and professional conduct. Public hearings to solicit views on the Bill started today.

More to follow...

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

