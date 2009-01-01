Home | World | Africa | 'I can get more votes than Chamisa in 2023' says Mwonzora

MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora says he is a capable leader who is able to garner more votes that what MDC President Nelson Chamisa got in the last election if he was to be elected as Party President and 2023 Presidential candidate.MDC is going for a Congress in May.

Mwonzora was speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Larry Kwirirayi on ZiFM on Monday evening. Larry had put to Mwonzora to task over allegations by some MDC officials that ZANU PF is supporting him because he is a weak candidate who is not a threat to the ruling party.

"On the charge that I am weak, I am not weak. I was jailed for fighting one-party state by the ZANU PF government. I was in COPAC and was mandated to bring about a democratic people driven constitution and I delivered," Mwonzora said.

Responding to accusations by MDC Vice Chairperson Tendai Biti that he is "a ruling party chosen half-wit" Mwonzora said he had done a lot for himself and the party and is not worried about Biti's statement.

"All these things I have done cannot be done by someone who is weak. If Tendai Biti believes I'm a half-wit then it's his opinion."

Mwonzora said if he is chosen to lead he will not fail to run the party adding that as the SG he literally runs the party (administratively) though Chamisa oversees everything.

He also took the time to dismiss allegations that he is being funded by ZANU PF to contest Chamisa.

"I am a man of integrity and I have been in opposition longest that any one I am currently with in leadership. I am challenging my colleagues to try me and see what happens. I want to assure Zimbabweans that it's not true, these are lies."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...