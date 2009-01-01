Home | World | Africa | Chamisa condemns MDC Youths for supporting him

MDC President Nelson Chamisa has condemned the statements by MDC Youth from Harare Province that anyone who contests again Chamisa has declared themselves an enemy of the party.

"This is unacceptable and intolerable. Whereas individual liberties and opinions are tolerated, macho politics unacceptable."Chamisa fumed. "Such politics occupy no space in MDC, the glorious family of Democrats, our party of excellence. We will put a stop to this and punish any such future infractions."

The Provincial Youth Assembly Vice Chairman Stan Manyenga said the youth assembly had agreed that they would not support any candidate for the presidential position other than Nelson Chamisa.

"A reckless and Zanu PF supported presidential supported choice would weaken the party ahead of future elections and the youth assembly would not tolerate that candidate who has a blessing from the ruling party," said Manyenga.

" We will create an equal platform and conducive environment for candidates who intend to campaign for positions for vice president and below to campaign freely and peacefully."

Human Rights Lawyer Dr Pedzisayi Ruhanya said the statements by the youths are tantamount to Gestapo threats.

"Gestapo threats by MDC Harare youths against political contestants against Nelson Chamisa are vile, despicable and a mountain of BS. Let party members contest without fear or favour. Those people are not acting in the best interest of MDC, Chamisa and democracy." Said Ruhanya.

