Youngest MP Joana Mamombe imprisoned
- 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The court ruled she was brought to court on time, only that court was overwhelmed with other cases; arrest lawful and reasonable suspicion she committed an offence
Lawyers are now proceeding with bail application at High Court.
Mamombe was arrested in Inyanga where she was out on parliamentary business and was driven back to Harare where she was detained Saturday by detectives from the Harare Central CID Law and Order Division.
Allegations are that the opposition lawmaker addressed a press conference at Civic Centre in Malborough, Harare 14 January where she called on citizens to engage in acts of civil disobedience with the intention to remove a sitting government through unconstitutional means.
On Tuesday another MDC lawmaker Charlton Hwende was arrested as he touched at the Robert Mugabe International airport on his way from Namibia where he had been hiding.
The arrest on Opposition lawmakers is part of a continued crackdown on opposition members and civic society activists who are suspected to have had a part in the January 14 violent protests.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles