Youngest MP Joana Mamombe imprisoned

Harare West Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe has been remanded in custody to 19 March as the magistrate insisted that even though the state witness was not eloquent, she was still convinced that there is reasonable suspicion that Joana committed a crime.

The court ruled she was brought to court on time, only that court was overwhelmed with other cases; arrest lawful and reasonable suspicion she committed an offence

Lawyers are now proceeding with bail application at High Court.

Mamombe was arrested in Inyanga where she was out on parliamentary business and was driven back to Harare where she was detained Saturday by detectives from the Harare Central CID Law and Order Division.

Allegations are that the opposition lawmaker addressed a press conference at Civic Centre in Malborough, Harare 14 January where she called on citizens to engage in acts of civil disobedience with the intention to remove a sitting government through unconstitutional means.

Mamombe is being represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights deployees Jeremiah Bamu and Obey Shava.

On Tuesday another MDC lawmaker Charlton Hwende was arrested as he touched at the Robert Mugabe International airport on his way from Namibia where he had been hiding.

The arrest on Opposition lawmakers is part of a continued crackdown on opposition members and civic society activists who are suspected to have had a part in the January 14 violent protests.

