Nkosana Moyo accusing Mnangagwa of insincerity
- 57 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Moyo becomes the fourth principal to dump the talks after both the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, and the People's Rainbow Coalition leader Joice Mujuru refused to join the dialogue, saying it was not inclusive.
Build Zimbabwe leader Noah Manyika and United Democratic Alliance leader Daniel Shumba pulled out after the first round of dialogue held at State House.
In a statement on Twitter, APA condemned Mnangagwa's statements at a rally in Masvingo, where the president admitted to deploying the army during the January protests, where 17 people were reportedly shot dead by state security agents.
‘More worrisomely he openly threatened that anyone who, according to him, engaged in acts of disorderliness would have their life shortened."
"We do not feel it is appropriate for the president, or anyone to threaten anyone else with death"
Moyo says the withdrawal comes after realising that their proposal of inclusivity has not been taken seriously.
'APA proposed that national representation needed to include Commerce and Industry, The Churches, Labour and Civic Society Organisation. To date this proposal has been rejected,' read the statement.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles