Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa poses an 'unusual and extraordinary' threat to American foreign policy?
Nkosana Moyo accusing Mnangagwa of insincerity
Zimbabwe rainy season coming to an end

Mnangagwa poses an 'unusual and extraordinary' threat to American foreign policy?



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
US President Donald Trump has extended sanctions against Zimbabwe by a year, saying that the new government's policies continue to pose an "unusual and extraordinary" threat to the American foreign policy.

The renewal on Monday comes despite calls by African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, for the sanctions to be lifted to give the country a chance to recover from its economic crisis.

"The actions and policies of these persons continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States," Trump said in a notice announcing the extension.

"I am continuing for [one] year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288."

Trump administration officials had said the sanctions will remain until the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa changes Zimbabwe's laws restricting media freedom and allowing protests.

According to US officials, there are 141 entities and individuals in Zimbabwe currently under US sanctions, including Mnangagwa and former president Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa has called for the sanctions to be lifted against the ZANU-PF ruling party, top military figures and some government-owned firms, which were imposed during Mugabe's rule over what the US said were human-rights violations and undermining of the democratic process.

Zimbabwe is going through its worst economic crisis in a decade. Low on cash reserves, the southern African nation is battling severe fuel shortages.

The government announced in January a 150% increase which led to widespread discontent and violent demonstrations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 79 of 79