THE eastern suburbs of Bulawayo will this week experience 48-hour water cuts as the Bulawayo City Council repairs a supply pipe.

In a statement on Monday, the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, said normal supplies would be restored tomorrow (Thursday). Suburbs which are affected are Manningdale, Waterford, Matsheumhlophe, Ilanda, Kumalo, Mahatshula, Northend, Riverside, Buenavista, Lochview, Burnside, Killarney, Parklands, Esigodini, City Centre and Douglasdale.

"The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that we are currently carrying out repairs on the 30 inch pipeline at Ncema Water Works that supplies clear water to the Tuli Reservoir. These repairs are scheduled to take place from Tuesday, 5th to 7th of March 2019," he said.

"The 30 inch water pipe line shutdown is scheduled to start at 4AM on Tuesday, 5 March 2019. It will affect suburbs supplied by Tuli Reservoir. Efforts are being made to build the Tuli Reservoir to maximum capacity to reduce the impact of the shutdown".

Mr Dube said water that was meant for treatment at Ncema Water Works will be diverted to boost the criterion raw water reservoir level.

"The City is on water shedding due to Inyankuni boosters, Umzingwane boosters and the 30 inch clear water line which is currently being addressed. Repair works planned for this week on the pipeline are some of the efforts to improve water supply into the city.

"Consumers are urged to conserve water until further notice," he said.

Last year in July, the same suburbs went dry for more than 10 days following an electrical fault at Ncema Water Works. Council said the fault was caused by theft of copper cables which resulted in the city council struggling to pump enough water for residents.

