Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
The government has with immediate effect liberalised the importation of fuel to large companies with free funds, reiterated its stance on the modernisation the mass public transportation system under ZUPCO and noted the ongoing repeal of the Prisons Act to introduce a more correctional oriented one.

As has become tradition in the second republic, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services addressed a post-cabinet media briefing to convey decisions.

She said this Tuesday's decisions are largely meant to enhance the socio economic well being of Zimbabweans in line with the national development agenda.

"Reports on the implementation of the 100 day projects in the ministries of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development and the Information Communication Technology, Courier and Postal Services were given. There was also an adoption of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) of the recently held Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission," said Mutsvangwa.

According to Minister Mutsvangwa, other far-reaching cabinet decisions include the immediate liberalisation of the importation of fuel by large companies with free funds, and the revamping of the urban transport system through construction of ring roads and flyovers around major cities in line with the smart cities concept.

It was also revealed that ZUPCO will be partially privatised to boost its recapitalisation process.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

