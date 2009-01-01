Chamisa lambasts MDC Alliance members who have shown leadership interest
- 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Chamisa was addressing the media in Harare Zimbabwe.
The MDC is experiencing divisions as the party prepares for the congress with members jostling for positions.
Chamisa has lambasted party members who have shown leadership interest. This comes as Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa prepares to host President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Meanwhile Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU PF is willing to engage with the opposition MDC to find solutions to the current political impasse.
The MDC has indicated that it will only engage in talks if these are held under the auspices of an independent mediator.
Political tensions in Zimbabwe escalated after the government took a decision to increase fuel prices. This led to violent protests and destruction of property as Zimbabweans took to the streets.
Many have called on parties in the country to start political dialogue that can address the economic meltdown.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles