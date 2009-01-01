Home | World | Africa | Chamisa lambasts MDC Alliance members who have shown leadership interest

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says his party the MDC Alliance will emerge stronger after its fifth elective congress in May.

Chamisa was addressing the media in Harare Zimbabwe.

The MDC is experiencing divisions as the party prepares for the congress with members jostling for positions.

Chamisa has lambasted party members who have shown leadership interest. This comes as Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa prepares to host President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chamisa says his part his party will define a new course for Zimbabwe and that they are consulting all stakeholders in Africa.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU PF is willing to engage with the opposition MDC to find solutions to the current political impasse.

The MDC has indicated that it will only engage in talks if these are held under the auspices of an independent mediator.

Political tensions in Zimbabwe escalated after the government took a decision to increase fuel prices. This led to violent protests and destruction of property as Zimbabweans took to the streets.

Many have called on parties in the country to start political dialogue that can address the economic meltdown.

