'Chamisa tricked US into extending sanctions on Zimbabwe,' claims Mutodi

The Deputy Minister for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi said that the United States of America (US) is being tricked into extending sanctions by local opposition political parties.

"Government is making a plea to the United States to stop entertaining the Zimbabwean opposition which is tricking it into maintaining sanctions against the republic in an effort to subvert a constitutionally elected government," said Mutodi.

Government is making a plea to the United States to stop entertaining the Zimbabwean opposition which is tricking it into maintaining sanctions against the republic in an effort to subvert a constitutionally elected government. See Aljazeera report. pic.twitter.com/USfQIvADIu — Hon. Energy Mutodi (MP) (@energymutodi) March 6, 2019

The US government on Monday announced an extension by another year to the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

US President Donald Trump said that Zimbabwe still poses a danger to his country's foreign policy.

