Home | World | Africa | 'Chamisa tricked US into extending sanctions on Zimbabwe,' claims Mutodi
Chamisa lambasts MDC Alliance members who have shown leadership interest
Mnangagwa dissolves Harare, Bulawayo provincial structures

'Chamisa tricked US into extending sanctions on Zimbabwe,' claims Mutodi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Deputy Minister for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi said that the United States of America (US) is being tricked into extending sanctions by local opposition political parties.

"Government is making a plea to the United States to stop entertaining the Zimbabwean opposition which is tricking it into maintaining sanctions against the republic in an effort to subvert a constitutionally elected government," said Mutodi.

Government is making a plea to the United States to stop entertaining the Zimbabwean opposition which is tricking it into maintaining sanctions against the republic in an effort to subvert a constitutionally elected government. See Aljazeera report. pic.twitter.com/USfQIvADIu

— Hon. Energy Mutodi (MP) (@energymutodi) March 6, 2019

The US government on Monday announced an extension by another year to the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

US President Donald Trump said that Zimbabwe still poses a danger to his country's foreign policy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 95 of 95