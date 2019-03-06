'Chamisa tricked US into extending sanctions on Zimbabwe,' claims Mutodi
"Government is making a plea to the United States to stop entertaining the Zimbabwean opposition which is tricking it into maintaining sanctions against the republic in an effort to subvert a constitutionally elected government," said Mutodi.
The US government on Monday announced an extension by another year to the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.
US President Donald Trump said that Zimbabwe still poses a danger to his country's foreign policy.
