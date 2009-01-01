Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa dissolves Harare, Bulawayo provincial structures

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect dissolved the Zanu-PF Harare and Bulawayo provincial structures.

A way forward on the new structures is going to be announced in due course.

This was revealed by the party's secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya while briefing journalists after a Politburo meeting held at the party's headquarters today.

More to follow.....

