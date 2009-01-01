Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa dissolves Harare, Bulawayo provincial structures
'Chamisa tricked US into extending sanctions on Zimbabwe,' claims Mutodi
Beitbridge starts naming streets and suburbs

Mnangagwa dissolves Harare, Bulawayo provincial structures



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect dissolved the Zanu-PF Harare and Bulawayo provincial structures.

A way forward on the new structures is going to be announced in due course.

This was revealed by the party's secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya while briefing journalists after a Politburo meeting held at the party's headquarters today.

More to follow.....

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 95 of 95