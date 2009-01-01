Home | World | Africa | Beitbridge starts naming streets and suburbs

BEITBRIDGE Municipality has started naming streets, suburbs and business centres in line with its attainment of municipal status and the local authority's modernisation drive, an official has said.

The town's housing officer Mr Nicholas Muleya said the exercise was being carried out under the provisions of section 212 of the Urban Council Act (chapter 29:15).

Beitbridge town was elevated to a Municipality on 9 March last year as part of the government's initiative to accelerate development at the country's busiest port of entry.

