George Shaya alive, still admitted in hospital



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30 minutes ago
Football legend George Shaya is still admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital and is recovering well after he had his left leg amputated last week.

The five-time Soccer Star of the Year had been subject to speculative social media reports which suggested that he had died. However, a source close to the family dismissed the rumour.

His friends and family members visited him earlier today and were looking to visit again in the evening.

The ex-DeMbare great has been battling ill-health for some time and last Wednesday doctors recommended his leg, which was suffering from serious infection, be amputated.

