'Zimbabwe not deterred by sanctions renewal'

The government remains undeterred in its quest to ensure that sanctions against the country are removed in their entirety so that Zimbabwe plays its part in global geo-political and economic affairs.

The government will not be deterred by temporary setbacks like the recent renewal of illegal sanctions by the US administration and the European Union in its determination to ensure that Zimbabwe comes out of the isolation forced on it by western nations as punishment for seeking to determine its own destiny through various affirmative action efforts.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador James Manzou told members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs that since taking charge of the country, the new dispensation has managed to lay a firm foundation for Zimbabwe to become a key player in the League of Nations.Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador James Manzou

He revealed that a team from the commonwealth is also expected in the country during the first half of the year as assessments of Zimbabwe's readiness for re-admission into the commonwealth gather momentum.

Ambassador Manzou also told the legislators that the reengagement and rebranding exercise has also seen diasporans showing more interest in making real investments back home in Zimbabwe, a departure from the consumptive behaviour they exhibited in the past.

