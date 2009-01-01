Home | World | Africa | 'Jecha' MP granted bail

MDC-Alliance Chitungwiza North constituency legislator Godfrey Sithole who is facing charges of allegedly inciting public violence to protesters who went on rampage and destroyed properties around the town was yesterday granted bail.

He was freed on a $100 bail by Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Winfilder Tiatara.

The state earlier had opposed bail citing that Sithole ran away to South Africa after he committed the offence and was capable of repeating. He was asked to surrender his passport, report to the police every Friday and was forbidden to interfere with witnesses.

The matter was remanded to March 14.

Sithole through his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama pleaded not guilty. Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa alleged that on January 14 between 10:30am and 11am Sithole and others who are still at large incited other people who were gathered at Unit C junction. He allegedly incited them to go and loot goods on the shops which were open and a video of him was recorded by Detective Constable Machazire of CID Law and Order Harare.

"Macomrades hatina kuuya kuzoita dambe, this action yatatanga nhasi haiperi kusvikira uyo apera. Ticharamba tichidira jecha,hapana panovakwa nyika pasina jecha. Ticharamba tichidira jecha kuti nyika ivakike. Tichaswera pano mukaita nzara anenge aine shop yakavhura, anenge achidaka munopfuura muchitora tozobhadhara," Sithole said in the recorded video.

