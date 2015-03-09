European Union speaks on Itai Dzamara
- 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
"Four years after his abduction, Itai Dzamara remains missing." The EU said in a statement. "We call on Govt to shed light on his fate and serve justice, and to tackle all human rights violations decisively, in line with Zimbabwe's repeated commitment to human rights, freedoms and national healing."
Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo has always insisted that Dzamara was abducted by the MID under the command of General Mike Sango.
The United States of America in 2018 amended the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act and inserted a clause that for sanctions to be removed the state must also institute investigations into the disappearances of Itai Dzamara, Patrick Nabanyama and Paul Chizuze.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles