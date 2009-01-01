Home | World | Africa | Ex-Victoria Falls Mayor arrested

Former Victoria Falls Mayor Sifiso Mpofu has been arrested after being found in possession of 8 pieces of ivory weighing 120 kilogrammes.

Mpofu was arrested with two others for illegal possession of 120 kilogrammes of ivory.

Zimparks Public Relations Manager Tinashe Farawo confirmed the arrest and warned would-be poachers.

The trio is expected to appear in court soon.

