Home | World | Africa | Ex-Victoria Falls Mayor arrested
Mnangagwa to relax Zimbabwe indigenisation threshold
Harare accident kills 3

Ex-Victoria Falls Mayor arrested



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 46 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Former Victoria Falls Mayor Sifiso Mpofu has been arrested after being found in possession of 8 pieces of ivory weighing 120 kilogrammes.

Mpofu was arrested with two others for illegal possession of 120 kilogrammes of ivory.

Zimparks Public Relations Manager Tinashe Farawo confirmed the arrest and warned would-be poachers.

The trio is expected to appear in court soon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 54 of 54