Harare accident kills 3



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  47 minutes ago
Three people died and four others were injured in an accident that occurred in the Harare CBD this morning.

The accident happened at corner 7th Street and Herbert Chitepo.

A Honda Fit travelling along 7th Street collided with a Honda Elysion resulting in 3 people losing their lives on the spot.

Eyewitnesses say the Honda Fit proceeded against a red traffic light resulting in the collision.

Survivors of the crash have been rushed to hospital.

