Harare accident kills 3

Three people died and four others were injured in an accident that occurred in the Harare CBD this morning.

The accident happened at corner 7th Street and Herbert Chitepo.

A Honda Fit travelling along 7th Street collided with a Honda Elysion resulting in 3 people losing their lives on the spot.

Eyewitnesses say the Honda Fit proceeded against a red traffic light resulting in the collision.

Survivors of the crash have been rushed to hospital.

