Harare accident kills 3
- 47 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Three people died and four others were injured in an accident that occurred in the Harare CBD this morning.
The accident happened at corner 7th Street and Herbert Chitepo.
Eyewitnesses say the Honda Fit proceeded against a red traffic light resulting in the collision.
Survivors of the crash have been rushed to hospital.
