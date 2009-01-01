Home | World | Africa | 13 conned in vehicle buying scam

THIRTEEN people were allegedly duped by a 35-year-old man who purported to be a businessman selling different motor vehicles on a rent to buy basis.

Luke Mashopeko, who allegedly swindled 13 people of money amounting to $17 659 over botched car deals, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba.

He was remanded in custody to March 14 for trial commencement.

The State, led by Idah Maromo, had it that the 13 complainants are not related in anyway but they are in connection in this case only.

Allegations are that sometime in May last year, the complainants saw an advert through fliers to the effect that the accused was selling different motor vehicles on a rent to buy basis through his trading company known as Tamar Motors.

Further allegations are that all 13 complainants fell for the scam and went to Adven House with the intention of buying motor vehicles from Mashopeko who claimed to have his offices there.

It is further alleged that all complainants paid different amounts of money as a deposit for the purposes of purchasing the motor vehicles.

After all the payments of the deposits were done, the accused promised the complainants that the motor vehicles would be delivered in a few weeks' time and they were issued receipts as proof of payment.

The court heard that the motor vehicles were never delivered to the complainants hence having realised that they have been cheated, a complaint was lodged at the police leading to Mashopeko's arrest.

