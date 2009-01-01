Home | World | Africa | Dynamos name squad

HARARE Giants Dynamos yesterday announced their 2019 squad set to represent the record winners in their quest for glory.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe believes they have assembled a team of 'tigers' as he is confident of a change in fortunes.

"We have assembled a group of tigers," he said.

Headlining the squad are foreign players Vincent Mberga and Ngandu Mangala from Cameroon and Robert Sackey from Ghana.

Only Simbarashe Chinani, Tawanda Macheke, Jimmy Tigere, Godfrey Mukambi and Kudzanai Dhemere remain from last season.

Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said together with the sponsors they have created a platform for the team to succeed.

"We are glad to announce this new journey with our sponsors, a journey that will take us back to the African Safari.

"Dynamos has not won the PSL title since 2014, we have now gone for four seasons without laying our hands on that trophy.

"The past season is one we want to forget, our millions of supporters are not happy, DeMbare fans are demanding.

"I can safely tell you that Dynamos has found a wonderful partner," he said.

The much awaited squad announcement coincided with the unveiling of their new sponsor.

DeMbare agreed on a five year one million dollars per season partnership with Rudland and George.

Under the Rauya Gen’a (RG) brand, the Glamour Boys move on from their failure to extend their NetOne sponsorship which ended December 31 last year.

They are however still in talks with the network provider but RG will be their main sponsor for the season.

RG will also take care of the kits with Dynamos returning to Adidas from Roar.

Reiterating that Dynamos are the most successful club in the country, the Glamour Boys announced their squad for the 2019 that will be tasked with resurrecting their brand.

Squad:

Edgar Mhungu, Arnold Mawadza, Panashe Siziba, Munyaradzi Chipo, Ngandu Mangala, Edward Sadomba, Tawanda Chisi, Simba Chinani, Tanaka Chanengeta, Philip Kaseke, Tino Muringani, Tawanda Macheke, Kudzanai Dhemere, Walter Sande, Junior Selemani, Jerome, Jimmy Tigere, Stephen Chimusoro, Munya Diya, Joseph Maliselo, Emmanuel Jalayi, Tinashe Simbo, Simba Mupamaonde, Nigel Gatawa, Robert Sackey, Godfrey Mukambi, Vincent Mberga.

