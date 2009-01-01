Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Minister of State for Harare

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Senator Oliver Chidawu as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs responsible for Harare Metropolitan Province.

The Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda revealed that the appointment is with immediate effect.

Harare has been without a Minister since the 2018 harmonised elections.

