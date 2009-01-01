Zimbabwe hits back at America over sanctions
- 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
On Wednesday the Embassy issued a statement saying, "U.S. targeted sanctions on individuals and entities do not prohibit trade or business between the 2 countries. The Embassy encourages and facilitates trade and investment between the U.S. and Zimbabwe. $1 billion of goods traded over the past decade."However the Ministry of Information hit back seeking to set the record straight by issuing the following statement:
Through ZIDERA, the US has directed its Executive Directors to each international financial institution (IFIs) to oppose and vote against -any extension of any loan, credit, or guarantee to Zimbabwe; or -any cancellation of debt owed by Zimbabwe to the US or any IFIs
US sanctions are targeted at Zimbabwe and all its citizens. The sanctions are so comprehensive that any lines of credit to the country are blocked by OFAC. Citizens who are not on the sanctions list cannot access US-linked financial services such as PayPal
To show that the US sanctions are indiscriminate, South African Banks have blocked Zimbabwean banks from importing US dollars for fear of reprisals from US authorities. Also, CBZ Bank, which is not on the sanctions list, was fined a staggering US$385 million by OFAC
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles