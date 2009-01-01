Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to be arrested on Saturday
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to be arrested on Saturday



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 16 minutes ago
President of Ideal Zimbabwe Tinashe Jonas has confirmed that he is taking a walk of sacrifice to Munhumutapa building on Saturday 9 March to arrest President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Jonas said, "I am arresting the above criminals on behalf of a fearful, oppressed, impoverished, over-fooled Zimbabweans and in honour of Military rule victims. Restoration of democracy, constitutionalism, and human rights."

Jonas calls himself the Civilian President of Zimbabwe.

Many Zimbabweans have warned him not to engage in the act because it might be suicidal.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

