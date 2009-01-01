Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to be arrested on Saturday

President of Ideal Zimbabwe Tinashe Jonas has confirmed that he is taking a walk of sacrifice to Munhumutapa building on Saturday 9 March to arrest President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Jonas said, "I am arresting the above criminals on behalf of a fearful, oppressed, impoverished, over-fooled Zimbabweans and in honour of Military rule victims. Restoration of democracy, constitutionalism, and human rights."

Jonas calls himself the Civilian President of Zimbabwe.

Many Zimbabweans have warned him not to engage in the act because it might be suicidal.

