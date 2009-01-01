PHOTOS: 1 600 women besiege Bulawayo streets
The march marked the commemoration of the International Women's Day.
Speaking about the event WOZA Director Jenny Williams said, "Women are coming together to share their views of the negative effects on their lives by austerity measure imposed by Government upon the shoulders of the poor."
