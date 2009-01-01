Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: 1 600 women besiege Bulawayo streets
PHOTOS: 1 600 women besiege Bulawayo streets



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 14 hours 46 minutes ago
  1
  • 0
1600 members of Women of Zimbabwe Arise on Friday took to the streets in Bulawayo to protest against the challenges they are facing because of the government policies.

The march marked the commemoration of the International Women's Day.
Speaking about the event WOZA Director Jenny Williams said, "Women are coming together to share their views of the negative effects on their lives by austerity measure imposed by Government upon the shoulders of the poor."

"Remember when the Zimbabwe Minister of Finance opened the simmering pot? It's burning the women on Zimbabwe now. We want action." Williams added.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

