Zimbabwe team debate shines at Oxford University - United Kingdom
I am reliable informed that the trip was made possible by the TN Holdings Group led by Mr Tawanda Nyambirai and other corporates I Zimbabwe . This is True social investment and I would like to commend Mr Tawanda Nyambirai for seeing value in these young Sharp brains. The 4th revolution is about the youth. The will change the world and for TN Holdings to invest in such a noble cause in a difficult country like Zimbabwe deserves applause. I was really impressed by Mr Nyambirai's vision and acumen.
To the Team all the best as we cheer you and raise the flag. The Team from Hellenic has Muziwethu Ndlovu, Ruvimbo Dzumbira, Rumbidzai Siyawamwaya and Gugulethu Kembo. We also saw Mrs Brenda Bell their teacher and Nqobile Dube their coach and we hope they go far and raise the Zimbabwean national flag.It shows that our country and young people have so much potential.
I salute TN Holdings!
Yours J. Fletcher
