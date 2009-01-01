Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe team debate shines at Oxford University - United Kingdom
It is always a great pleasure  to witness  great things  coming  out of Zimbabwe. It is  the spirit of resilience  that must always  be celebrated. I was pleasantly  surprised  to see Team Zimbabwe  at Oxford  University  in the World  Championship Debate. This is by far the greatest  Debate platform  in the World  where only the best debaters are found.  It is the ultimate  platform  and has close to 150 teams  from  all over the world  converging to participated  in the  Greatest World Debate for High schools.

I am reliable  informed  that the trip was made possible  by the TN Holdings  Group led by Mr Tawanda Nyambirai and other corporates  I  Zimbabwe . This is True social investment  and I would  like to commend  Mr Tawanda Nyambirai  for seeing  value in these  young Sharp brains. The 4th revolution  is about  the youth. The will change  the world  and for TN Holdings  to invest  in such a noble  cause in a difficult  country like Zimbabwe  deserves applause. I was really impressed by Mr  Nyambirai's vision and acumen.

To the Team all the best as we cheer you and raise the flag. The Team from Hellenic has Muziwethu Ndlovu, Ruvimbo Dzumbira, Rumbidzai Siyawamwaya and Gugulethu Kembo. We also  saw Mrs Brenda Bell their teacher and Nqobile Dube their  coach  and we hope they go far and raise  the Zimbabwean  national  flag.  

It shows that our country  and young people have so much potential.  

I salute TN Holdings!

Yours  J. Fletcher

Source - J. Fletcher

