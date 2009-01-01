Home | World | Africa | King Mswati's 12th wife dies in SA hospital - reports

The wife of eSwatini's King Mswati the third, Nothando Dube, has died, according to reports.

Known as Inkhosikati LaDube, she was the 12th wife of the Swazi monarch.

According to the SABC, Eludzidzini's Royal Palace Traditional Governor Lusendvo Fakudze confirmed the death in an announcement on the eSwatini Broadcasting and Information Services.

"According to reports, she was undergoing skin cancer treatment in an undisclosed hospital in South Africa," the SABC reported.

According to the Times of Swaziland, she was survived by three children. She was also known by many after she became a Miss Teen finalist in the country before she joined the royal family in 2004, Mpumalanga News reported.

Dube was the monarch's second wife to have died in the space of a year.

Mswati's 8th wife, Senteni Masango, also known as Inkhosikati LaMasango, committed suicide last year.

The Citizen reported that barely a week after the burial of her sister Nombuso Masango, Masango overdosed on about 40 amitriptyline capsules.

The paper said Dube would be buried on Sunday.

The monarch has 15 wives. Others reportedly left him.

In 2017, Mpumalanga News reported that Swaziland's king unveiled a new bride, Siphelele Mashwama, who was 19 at the time. She is a daughter of a Cabinet minister in that country, Jabulile Mashwama.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...