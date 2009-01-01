Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe govt's progress on policy reforms report
King Mswati's 12th wife dies in SA hospital - reports
Mum burns child (12) with hot iron

Zimbabwe govt's progress on policy reforms report



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Mthuli Ncube seems to be genuinely interested in keeping open channels of communication.

Besides being busy with his very difficult job, he takes time to prepare reports, write newspaper columns, give interviews etc. This is a commendable disposition.

Here is his recent report on the state of the economy and the progress so far on his Transitional Stabilisation Programme:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 73 of 73