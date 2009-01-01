Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe govt's progress on policy reforms report

Mthuli Ncube seems to be genuinely interested in keeping open channels of communication.

Besides being busy with his very difficult job, he takes time to prepare reports, write newspaper columns, give interviews etc. This is a commendable disposition.

Here is his recent report on the state of the economy and the progress so far on his Transitional Stabilisation Programme:



