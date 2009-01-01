Home | World | Africa | Bulawayo Polytechnic inviting prospective students to apply

Bulawayo Polytechnic is inviting prospective students to apply for courses that are scheduled to commence in May 2019. Applicants for the National Certificate (NC) courses must have a minimum of 5 "0" level subjects at Grade "C" or better including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject. National Diploma applicants must have a relevant National Certificate and Higher National Diploma applicants must have a relevant National Diploma.

